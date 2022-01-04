UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man was attacked and robbed by an adult and three minors in the City of Utica.

On Saturday December 11th, UPD was dispatched to the 1200 block of York Street after receiving reports that a man was approached by who would later be identified as 20-year-old Derrick Conover from Utica and three other underage males. The victim told police that the four men proceeded to “physically strike him with their feet, fists, and a 2×4 piece of wood.” – Sargent Mike Curley, Utica Police Department

During the attack, one of the men allegedly took the victim’s wallet and stole over $1,400 dollars in cash and other property. All the suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Investigators began their initial search for the suspects with a canvas of the area. It was soon learned that immediately following the incident, some juveniles were spotted at a store nearby using large bills to make numerous purchases. Using surveillance footage from inside that store, Conover was then identified.

This information allowed for investigators to find and interview the remaining individuals involved, during which, they allegedly admitted to their own involvement in the robbery.

Derrick Conover and the other three individuals have been charged with the following:

Robbery in the Second Degree.

The identities of the three minors will not be released at this time.