Man arrested on DWI charge, found asleep at the wheel

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a driving while intoxicated arrest.

Police responded to a car accident on Friday on Taft Road in the Town of Union, where a vehicle had struck a dumpster, drove through grass and left on Newell Road.

When police located the car they found 34 year-old Taurean Gouveia of Endwell asleep at the wheel, an open alcoholic beverage beside him.

He was arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s Office where his blood alcohol level was 4 times the legal limit at .37%.

He was released to a family member and will return to the Town of Union Court at a later date.

