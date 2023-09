(WIVT/WBGH) Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man in a murder for hire plot in Susquehanna County.

61-year-old Stephen Kaminsky was charged last night with criminal conspiracy to commit murder. According to police, Kaminsky offered to kill the significant other of a confidential informant with a $350 down payment in return.

After the exchange on September 5, Kaminsky was taken into custody and sent to the Susquehanna County Jail without bail.