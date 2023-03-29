BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, the Binghamton Police Detective Division arrested a New Milford, Pennsylvania man in connection to a 2011 house fire that killed a child on Binghamton’s East Side.

On March 17, 2011, Jeremiah Staub, now 38 years old, allegedly set fire to a home on Milford Street.

The fire killed 17-year-old Jeffrey Aissa.

Raub has been charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree and Arson in the 2nd Degree.

“This arrest comes after years of work by the Binghamton Police Department, and especially the Detective Division, to solve this case and help bring closure to the family,” said Police Chief Joseph T. Zikuski. “We would like to thank the community for information provided to us on this case over the years. It remains an active investigation, and we continue to encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding the death of Jeffrey Aissa is asked to contact Binghamton Police Detectives at 607-772-7080.

Raub was arraigned in Binghamton City Court and remanded to the Broome County Jail.