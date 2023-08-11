CHENANGO COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBNG) A Norwich man has been arrested in connection to the burglary of two Chenango County gas stations that occurred late last year.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office received complaints on October 21 and October 27, 2022, from the businesses after a man had forced his way into the stores and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of tobacco products.

Following a lengthy investigation from the Sheriff’s Office, Robert Colson, 52, was arrested on August 7 on multiple felony charges. Colson was incarcerated at the Chenango County Correctional Facility at the time of the arrest on separate charges.

He was charged with the following:

Burglary in the Third Degree

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Colson was arraigned in Chenango County Court before being sent back to the correctional facility to appear in court at a later date.