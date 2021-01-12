Man arrested in conjunction to First Ward murder of Anthony Cebula

BINGHAMTON, NY – Police have made an arrest in the murder that occurred last week in Binghamton’s First Ward.

30 year-old Austin Whitney was apprehended along Grand Avenue in Vestal at about noon today.

He’s charged with murdering 60 year-old Anthony Cebula inside his home on Chelsea Square last Monday.

Vestal Police and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody.

Binghamton Police had been searching for Whitney after neighbors told them that he had visited Cebula the night before his body was discovered.



Whitney is also charged with arson for attempting to set Cebula’s townhouse on fire.