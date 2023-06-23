MARGARETVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On June 16, 2023, New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Leslie J. George Jr., age 48 of Waddington, NY

George Jr. was arrested for a class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree and two counts of the misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

A trooper was dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle facing the wrong direction on East Hubbell Hill Road in the town of Middletown. The trooper found the pick-up truck unoccupied but discovered that the truck had been previously reported as stolen.

While still on scene, George Jr. returned to the scene and told the trooper he had run out of fuel and was picked up by a passerby. George Jr. was arrested and found to be in possession of suspected drugs. He was transported to SP Margaretville where he was processed and arraigned before a judge and told to reappear in court on June 21, 2023.