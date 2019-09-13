Man arrested for stabbing coworker in Chenango County

CHENANGO COUNTY -A man from the Bronx is accused of stabbing his co-worker at a cell phone tower site in Chenango County.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office says 49 year-old Howard Williams stabbed his fellow employee multiple times before fleeing.

The tower is located on Flanagan Road in the Town of Otselic.

Police later arrested Williams at a motel in McGraw.

They say they also found the knife.

The victim was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Hospital, where he remains in serious, but stable condition.

