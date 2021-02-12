Man arrested for leaving dead dogs on property

DAVENPORT, NY – New York State Police have arrested a man for leaving dead dogs on property.

33 year-old Carlos Smith was arrested Thursday, after a complaint of dead dogs was made on Wednesday.

Police got to the property to find two adult dogs and four puppies left in a crate outside a trailer.

An investigation lead to the belief that Smith had left the area.

Smith was ultimately located in Utica on Thursday and released with an appearance ticket for February 23rd at the town of Davenport court.