CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, April 2nd, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a reported burglary.

Investigators determined that 37-year-old Michael Grossi, of Cortlandville, unlawfully entered a victims residence and damaged items within the home.

It was further revealed that someone at the residence had a full away Order of Protection against Grossi.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Burglary in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree

Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree

He has been remanded to the Cortland County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bail bond, or $200,000 partially secured bond with 10% down.

His court date is scheduled for April 5th in the Town of Cortlandville Court.