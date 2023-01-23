ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Earlier this month, a man was taken into custody in Endicott following a string of felony crimes.

Police say that at around 3 a.m. on January 11th, 44-year-old David Scanlin intentionally set fire to a vehicle parked in the lot of J&K Auto Clinic on N. Nanticoke Avenue.

The Endicott Fire Department responded quickly and extinguished the fire.

Earlier that night, at roughly 12:30 a.m., Scanlin allegedly walked into Tanks Auto Sales on North Street and stole a set of keys.

He then allegedly used those keys to steal a 2007 BMW from the lot.

Officers found Scanlin driving the vehicle on Chestnut Street on the 11th at around noon.

He has been charged with the following and remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail: