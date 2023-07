CORTLAND, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Long Island man has been arrested by the Town of Cortland Police Department early this morning following a reported car crash.

Dean Babich, 59, was charged with multiple Driving While Intoxicated related charges after police determined he was operating his vehicle while under the influence. He was arrested and later transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s office where he was released on appearance tickets.