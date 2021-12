BAINBRIDGE, NY – A man has been arrested following a serious domestic incident in Bainbrige.

46 year-old Charles Richter has been arrested and charged after severely injuring someone during a domestic dispute.

The victim has serious injuries and had to be taken to Wilson Hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

Richter fled, but has since been found.

He is charged with Attempted Murder, Assault, Criminal Contempt and Unlawful Imprisonment.