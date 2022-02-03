CHENANGO COUNTY – A Spencer man has been arrested following an attempted gas station robbery in New Berlin.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office reports that they received a report of a silent alarm at the Mirabito in South New Berlin around 4:30 on Sunday, January 23rd.

When police arrived, an employee told them that a man had entered and demanded money and cigarettes. When the suspect was unsuccessful, he fled the scene.

The employee was able to provide police with a description and license plate information for the suspect’s vehicle.

Police spotted the vehicle in Norwich traveling on State Highway 320 and were able to successful stop it.

The suspect was identified as 28 year-old Jesey Smith of Spencer, who was arrested and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility without bail.

It is also believed Smith was concealing a gun at the time of the robbery.

The case is still under investigation.