Endicott, NY – A man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle from a gas station, fleeing the police and causing an accident.

54 year-old Purnell McCall allegedly stole a vehicle from an Endicott gas station after the owner left it running with the keys inside when she went to pay for her gas.

Police were called in, and they observed the stolen vehicle on Cleveland Avenue near the Monroe Street intersection. An officer attempted to catch McCall by turning on their lights, and McCall fled.

The officer disengaged in the pursuit about about two minutes, McCall then ran a red light at the intersection of Pine and struck another car. McCall lost control of his vehicle and ended up in the front yard of a residence in the 400 block of Oak Hill Ave.