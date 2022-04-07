BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man has been charged following an incident where he shot himself in the foot.

On Tuesday April 5, Binghamton Police were dispatched to Lourdes hospital for a shooting victim. There they found 34 year-old Jose Aponte, who had been admitted after being shot.

During the investigation, police determined that Aponte had accidentally shot himself in the foot. Aponte, who lives on Mather Street in Binghamton, had heard gunfire, and went to get his bolt action 12 gauge sawed off shotgun. The gun went off while he was retrieving it.

A friend took him to Lourdes, and he was later moved to Wilson hospital. Police retrieved the gun from his residence and charged him with 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

This is part of an ongoing investigation, and police are looking for a possible connection between this incident and the shots fired on the West Side incident that occurred on the same night.