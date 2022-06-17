HOBART, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A pharmaceutical manufacturer with a plant in the Delaware County Village of Hobart has agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement related to its role in the opioid epidemic.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed suit against Mallinckrodt in 2019 for using deceptive and misleading marketing tactics to promote the use of its painkillers. Shortly after, the company filed for bankruptcy due to mounting lawsuits.



Yesterday, it emerged from bankruptcy with an agreement to either pay 41 million dollars in one payment, or 58 million over 8 years.



Mallinckrodt also agreed to make public some of its records related to its role in the opioid epidemic.