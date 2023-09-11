BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is a month away and organizers are making a major change to the event this year.

After being held at Recreation Park in Binghamton for many years, the 5K walk is moving to Otsiningo Park.

The American Cancer Society and a team of local volunteers put on the walk. Senior Development Manager Kristina High says it’s an easy-going, no pressure, free walk for survivors, their families and relatives of those who have lost their lives to breast cancer. High says she first attended a walk with her mother, and she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Being there with my family and having our team shirts and seeing her up with the survivors, wearing her special sash, all the special treatment was the most amazing thing you can share with your family. If you’re going through it and you need that support or you want to feel good about something that’s so bad, this would be the place to do it,” said High.

This year, there will be a Pink Tent for participants to get pink hair and other pink accessories. The event goes from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday October 15 with the walk at 10:30.

