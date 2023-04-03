SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – April is Wish Heroes Month at Make-A-Wish Central New York, leading up to World Wish Day on April 29th. World Wish Day commemorates the anniversary of the foundations beginning in the spring of 1980.

To celebrate, Make-A-Wish is working hard to grant wishes, and a Vestal resident received the surprise of a lifetime.

Aidan Czebiniak has been mowing grass for his neighbors since he was 11, and has been saving up for a tractor and trailer to start his own business.

On Saturday, Aidan’s wish came true.

Extended family surprised him at Cazenovia Equipment where he was given his very own John Deere X7585, 5×10 foot trailer, a weed trimer donated from Lindsey Equipment, Carhartt overalls, and assorted John Deere apparel.

Czebiniak said, “Thank you, Make-A-Wish and Cazenovia Equipment, for this new tractor. It’s what I’ve always wanted; this is definitely my day. This was quite a surprise, and I am just so happy right now. I have no other words than ‘Thank you so much!'”

Make-A-Wish Central New York’s President & CEO Diane Kuppermann said she never gets tired of seeing the wonderful reactions at wish reveals.

“To see our volunteers, staff, and the community rally for these kids is deeply humbling. We see the good in people every single day.”

Since 1965, the Central New York Chapter of Make-A-Wish has granted more than 2,000 wishes throughout the 15 counties it serves.

To donate to the chapter, you can visit site.wish.org/wishheroescny.