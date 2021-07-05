Make-A-Wish Central New York chapter makes wish come true for young camper

TOWN OF GREENE – A little girl from the Town of Greene was recently one of 5 children with life-altering illnesses to have the same wish granted.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Central New York chapter, 3-year-old Carley Guile got her very own camper.

Guile was diagnosed with leukemia last summer and is currently in remission though her treatment will continue into next year.

With the camper, donated by Camping World and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Guile will be able to visit parks and lakes with her parents.

“We see the good in people every single day, we get to put smiles on the faces of kids and their families, but most importantly we get to put hope in their hearts, and hope is a very powerful, powerful thing for kids and families,” says President & CEO Diane Kuppermann.

Guile was one of five kids who had their camper wishes granted at Camping World in Syracuse.