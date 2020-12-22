Major rainfall Thursday has cause for concern for flooding as snow still covers the area

BINGHAMTON, NY – As areas in Greater Binghamton are still reeling from Winter Storm Gail, a new threat looms on the horizon.

Town of Binghamton officials are scrambling to shovel snow that still blocks roadways, smothers fire hydrants, and clogs catch basins.

The major concern for the area is flooding, which could damage homes, vehicles, and more.

Town officials also worry about homes that still have snow on their roofs, and their risk of collapse.

They say the added rain could put a large strain on them.

The Town of Vestal is still clearing roads, and will be busy with that for some time.