Maine Memorial recreates historic buildings out of gingerbread

MAINE, NY – An area elementary school is joining in on a global STEM project with a festive, holiday touch.

The 5th grade class at Maine Memorial is creating historic buildings that could be found throughout the town of Maine out of gingerbread and graham crackers.

The event is a part of a Facebook group that features students building different gingerbread sculptures around the world.

After researching a building, students then assembled their structure and created historic plaques to place in front.

5th grade teacher Jim Tokos says this project was a perfect match of fun and learning for the kids.

“They love it. They love it. They probably don’t love the research as much as I do. They like the building the best. But, I think it’s a great way to get it all tied in together. It’s a perfect project to do, especially before Christmas. Everybody wants to do these fun arts and crafts. So, we decided then we’d make the fun part learning,” says Tokos.

Between 3 5th grade classes, there are 24 buildings that will be made out of the treats, held together with frosting, and decorated with pieces of candy.

They will then be displayed in their classrooms with their plaques and will be uploaded to the global Facebook page.