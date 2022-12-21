ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, Maine-Endwell district residents hit the polls and voted on the 2022 capital project.

The $64 million project passed 192 to 78, a 71% approval rating.

The project promises to improve Maine Memorial Elementary School, Homer Brink Elementary School, M-E Middle School, and M-E High School with no increase in taxes.

Each school will get the following upgrades by 2025:

Maine Memorial

Building-wide air conditioning

Playground fencing

Exterior wall panel improvement

Universal Pre-K classroom addition

Mechanical and electrical improvements

Homer Brink

Recess area improvement and fencing

Gymnasium addition and renovations

Mechanical and electrical improvement

Site lighting at Upper Lot, Playground, and Front Loop

Middle School

Building-wide air conditioning

Mechanical improvements

Replace aging domestic water heaters

High School

Building-wide air conditioning

East sanitary line re-location

Asphalt replacement in East Lot

North Parking Lot expansion

Replacement of artificial turf

Mechanical improvements

Replace aging domestic water heaters and pumps

Asphalt replacement at East Access Drive

Pool ductwork improvements

That is phase 1. The district has another list of phase 2 priorities that will be completed if bids are favorable and funds are available.