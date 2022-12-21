ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, Maine-Endwell district residents hit the polls and voted on the 2022 capital project.

The $64 million project passed 192 to 78, a 71% approval rating.

The project promises to improve Maine Memorial Elementary School, Homer Brink Elementary School, M-E Middle School, and M-E High School with no increase in taxes.

Each school will get the following upgrades by 2025:

Maine Memorial

  • Building-wide air conditioning
  • Playground fencing
  • Exterior wall panel improvement
  • Universal Pre-K classroom addition
  • Mechanical and electrical improvements

Homer Brink

  • Recess area improvement and fencing
  • Gymnasium addition and renovations
  • Mechanical and electrical improvement
  • Site lighting at Upper Lot, Playground, and Front Loop

Middle School

  • Building-wide air conditioning
  • Mechanical improvements
  • Replace aging domestic water heaters

High School

  • Building-wide air conditioning
  • East sanitary line re-location
  • Asphalt replacement in East Lot
  • North Parking Lot expansion
  • Replacement of artificial turf
  • Mechanical improvements
  • Replace aging domestic water heaters and pumps
  • Asphalt replacement at East Access Drive
  • Pool ductwork improvements

That is phase 1. The district has another list of phase 2 priorities that will be completed if bids are favorable and funds are available.