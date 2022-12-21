ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, Maine-Endwell district residents hit the polls and voted on the 2022 capital project.
The $64 million project passed 192 to 78, a 71% approval rating.
The project promises to improve Maine Memorial Elementary School, Homer Brink Elementary School, M-E Middle School, and M-E High School with no increase in taxes.
Each school will get the following upgrades by 2025:
Maine Memorial
- Building-wide air conditioning
- Playground fencing
- Exterior wall panel improvement
- Universal Pre-K classroom addition
- Mechanical and electrical improvements
Homer Brink
- Recess area improvement and fencing
- Gymnasium addition and renovations
- Mechanical and electrical improvement
- Site lighting at Upper Lot, Playground, and Front Loop
Middle School
- Building-wide air conditioning
- Mechanical improvements
- Replace aging domestic water heaters
High School
- Building-wide air conditioning
- East sanitary line re-location
- Asphalt replacement in East Lot
- North Parking Lot expansion
- Replacement of artificial turf
- Mechanical improvements
- Replace aging domestic water heaters and pumps
- Asphalt replacement at East Access Drive
- Pool ductwork improvements
That is phase 1. The district has another list of phase 2 priorities that will be completed if bids are favorable and funds are available.