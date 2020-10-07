Maine-Endwell waiting on state guidance for “Yellow Zone” testing procedure

ENDWELL, NY – After Governor Cuomo’s introduction of the Cluster Action Initiative yesterday, counties across the state are awaiting further guidance.

Broome County was designated a yellow zone, and with that, schools within that zone may now be asked to change their ways of operating.

Among the major differences would be mandated weekly testing over a two-week period.

One of the school districts affected would be Maine-Endwell, a district with roughly 2500 students plus faculty.

ME Superintendent Jason VanFossen says that if students and their families are on the hook for their own testing, it may end up forcing the schools to move to virtual-only learning.

“It’s simply too large of a task to undertake in that amount of time. And, therefore, it would almost make it a given that we would have to close and go to a full remote. Our hope is, though, that there are different models for testing that are more sample-based, and not contingent on every person being directly tested,” says VanFossen.

VanFossen does see the weekly testing leading to a potential increase of students opting to learn remotely rather than in-person.

Official guidance from Governor Cuomo is anticipated in the next day or two.