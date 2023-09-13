ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Fifth graders at Maine Memorial and Homer Brink Elementary are celebrating International Day of Peace with a morning full of engaging activities.

In collaboration with Broome County Veterans for Peace and the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society, the Maine-Endwell Central School District is hosting a Back to School Peace Fair on September 21.

Beginning at 9:45 a.m., in the Town of Maine Park behind Maine Memorial Elementary, fifth graders will participate in a field day dedicated to peace and friendship with ceremonies, various activity stations, and a quiet march around the solar field. Activity stations planned for the fair include a magic show, drum circle, Ginkgo tree planting, storytelling, an exotic bird and honeybee exhibit, and more. There will also be a moment of silence held at noon.

According to the district, they believe they are the only Children’s Peace Fair in the Country and hope to be a catalyst for other schools to follow in the future.