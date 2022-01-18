BINGHAMTON, NY- Maine-Endwell Central School District is holding two vaccination clinics, one today and one tomorrow.

Today’s clinic is at Maine Memorial Elementary from 4 to 6, offering 1st dose of the Pfizer and the Pfizer booster as well.

To register for the 1st dose at Maine Memorial: click here

To register for the booster at Maine Memorial: click here

Tomorrows clinic will be at Homer Brink Elementary from 4 to 6.

Again, you can either register for the 1st dose of Pfizer or the Pfizer booster.

To register for 1st dose at Homer Brink: click here

To register for booster at Homer Brink: click here

Second doses of Pfizer will be administered on February 8th and 9th at the same schools and same times.