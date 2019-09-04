Maine Endwell to hold Capital Project Vote

The Maine-Endwell School District will hold a capital project vote from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Polling locations are the District Office Staff Development Room, 712 Farm to Market Rd., Endwell (Town of Union residents) and Maine Memorial Elementary School, 2693 Main St., Maine (all other residents.)

There is no new tax impact on residents for the $15,480,000 project.

The district’s existing Capital Reserve Fund, state aid, and retiring debt will fund the project and result in a $0 tax impact.

The project addresses spacial needs at Homer Brink Elementary School, security upgrades at all four district schools, and internal and external facility needs.

Details about the project, as well as voter information, can be found on the district website: https://www.me.stier.org/CapitalProject-2019.aspx.

For more information, please contact Jason Van Fossen, 754-1400, ext. 2311, or jvanfossen@me.stier.org.