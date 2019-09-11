Maine Endwell teacher named Teacher of the Year

MAINE ENDWELL N.Y -An educator right here in Endwell has been recognized as New York State’s Teacher of the Year.

Maine-Endwell High School social studies teacher Rachel Murat was selected as New York’s 2020 teacher of the year by the Board of Regents.

In her 24th year at M-E, along with her teaching, Murat serves as the advisor for the school’s Key Club, the school’s freshman mentoring program, the Class of 2021, and is the president and founder of the district’s food pantry M-EALS program.

As teacher of the year she will serve as ambassador for the 210 thousand teachers in the state and will get to spend time at Google’s headquarters and at the White House where she will meet the President.

Murat says she’s excited about all that but she knows exactly what she’s looking forward to most.