Maine-Endwell Teacher named New York State’s Teacher of the Year

A social studies teacher from Maine-Endwell has been named the 2020 New York State Teacher of the Year.

Rachel Murat is currently in her 24th year as a teacher. She also serves as the advisor for the school’s Key Club, freshmen Mentoring Program and the president and founder of the district’s M-EALS program.

The award recognizes teachers who are talented and passionate about teaching.

The ME school district will celebrate Mrs. Murat at 1:30 on September 12 at the high school.

In addition to the school, students and staff, guests will include many local political officers including Senator Fred Akshar and Assemblywomen Donna Lupardo.

“It is an honor to be named New York State Teacher of the Year and I very much look forward to being the ambassador for our 210,000 plus NY teachers. My philosophy of teaching is that we do our best to create kind, compassionate, community minded individuals who know they can, and will, make a difference through their actions and their commitment to seek out learning throughout their life,” Murat said.