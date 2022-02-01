ENDWELL, NY – All 4 buildings in Maine-Endwell Central School District now has an added layer of safety thanks to the collaboration between nurses, teachers, students and school resource officers.

208 trauma red backpacks were assembled in the high school cafeteria after school let out.

Each backpack contains stop bleeding supplies and will be hung in classrooms so it is easily accessible to students and staff.

The idea is these bags will be utilized in the event of a sever blood emergency.

School Resource Officer for M-E, Mike Senio, says these bags save lives.

“Because of things that have happened in our country, school security has to evolve. Based on the forward thinking of this district, we’re adding one more step of safety and protection to all of the kids and staff in this district,” says Senio.

Each bag comes with an instructional card on how to use each item.

Items include- 1 tourniquet, 2 sets of gloves, 1 quik-clot pouch, 1 chest seal pouch, a pair of scissors, 1 small roll of tape, 1 emergency trauma dressing pouch, 1 strength pressure bandage pouch, and 1 sharpie.

There is an also instructional video as well.