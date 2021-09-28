Maine Endwell Middle School transformed into wiffle ball stadium for students

ENDWELL, NY – The principal at Maine-Endwell Middle School spent the summer converting the courtyard into an area where the students can play.

The custodians started by removing any shrubs, flowers and benches that were previously there and moved it to another courtyard.

ME’s principal, Rick Otis, had them transform the courtyard into a wiffle ball stadium.

They laid down flat stones to create a solid 10 by 10 batters box area and they added yellow tape to indicate foul lines.

7th graders, Brady Palmer got to be on one of the first teams to play in the new arena, and he says he’s a very competitive person.

“We’ve been building this field for a couple weeks now trying to get it prepared for an inter-murals things after school. It’s super fun, we get to go out here and have fun, take our masks off having a mask break and play wiffle ball,” says Palmer.

Otis got to throw out the very first pitch at the courtyard yesterday.

Weather permitting, they will continue to play wiffle ball as a way to keep the students active.

Otis says this is also a great way for him to get to know the students and really see their personalities.