Maine-Endwell Middle School receives $8,000 donation from Weis

ENDWELL, NY- Maine-Endwell Middle School received a generous donation today courtesy of a local supermarket chain and its customers.

Weis Markets presented the school with a check for over $8,000 this morning.

The money was raised as part of the grocer’s Weis 4 School program in which customers sign up through their loyalty card.

They then earn points through their purchases that translate into a monetary donation.

The money raised at the Park Manor Plaza Weis was among the top 10 in the program.

Principal Rick Otis says that when secretary Lorie Major signed them up, he didn’t expect so much to come of it.

“When they told us it was $8,000, I was like, ‘Holy cow!’ So, I really do want to thank Weis for that, and then of course Lorie Major and the Maine-Endwell community,” says Otis.

Weis plans to start the program again next month.

In October, interested schools will be able to sign up at Weis4School.com.