Maine Endwell launches solar energy project

ENDWELL, NY – The Maine Endwell School District has announced that their solar energy project is fully active.

M-E is now generating 100% of its electricity use from its solar farm.

This project is currently the largest owned by a school district in New York State to reach 100% solar offset.

Adjacent to the Maine Memorial Elementary school, these solar panels cover 15 acres of land.

After partnering with Renovus Solar, they started building in 2020, and it was fully activated about a week ago.

President of the School Board, Gregg Armezzani, says there are so many benefits that come along with this project.

“It makes us feel great, I mean, you know, we were able to fund this project without impacting the tax payer and we we’re able to benefit the district,” says Armezzani.

Not only does this project have no impact on the tax payer, there is also potential revenue from this.

Normally, energy costs about $250,000 to $350,000 thousand dollars a year for the district.

The district expects to see savings almost immediately.

M-E Superintendent, Jason Van Fossen, says it’s an opportunity to teach students about renewable energy.

“I don’t know what couldn’t generate enough interest and curiosity from a bunch of elementary students, so our staff and faculty are going to incorporate this,” says Van Fossen.

They are even exploring the idea of bringing sheep in to help tend to the grass, which is another way students can get involved in this project.

They expect to save over 6 million in future energy costs.

Their long term goal is to provide long-term cost savings over 25 years, not only for the district, but for the community as well.