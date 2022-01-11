ENDWELL, NY – Most people receive gifts on their birthday, but, for this 2nd grader she decided to give, instead of get.

2nd grader at Homer Brink Elementary, Averie Deyo, turned 8 on November 7th.

For the 1st time in a while, her parents were getting ready to throw her a birthday party.

Friends and family of Averie started asking what she would want for her birthday.

Averie says she and her mom, Adriane, sat at Tullys talking about how she already had too many LEGOs and Nerf guns.

“We couldn’t really decide when people asked us what I wanted for my birthday. So, we had a little conversation about donating the toys instead of asking for the toys because I couldn’t think of what I wanted,” says Averie.

Averie says that without hesitation she agreed to this idea.

She eventually chose to donate to Golisano’s Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

They made a video explaining how it would work and put it on Facebook for everyone to see.

In just about a week after the video was posted, they raised over $1,000.

“It makes me feel half sad because I didn’t get anything really for my birthday but it makes me more proud of myself that I did do it,” says Averie.

In addition to the monetary donations, people sent gifts as well.

At the end of the month, they will go shopping with the money raised and drop toys off at Golisano’s together.

They are still accepting donations if anyone wants to help out.

To donate, go to Adriane Deyo’s Facebook page and you’ll see the videos of her with Averie.

Adriane’s Venmo and Paypal are listed there.

Averie added that she cannot wait to bring smiles to other people’s faces this year.