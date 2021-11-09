Main Street Owego rehabilitation project complete

OWEGO, NY – After roughly 5 years in the making, this rehabilitation project on Main Street Owego is complete.

This 1.3 million dollar project included a full interior and exterior rehabilitation of 2 vacant mixed-used buildings.

It’s located at 167, 169 and 171 Main Street, right in the center of the Village’s downtown business district.

A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the local property owners, Alan and Kristen Briggs and George and Diane Awad.

Deputy Director of Tioga County Department of Economic Development and Planning, Brittany Woodburn says they had quite a few rough patches but it was worth it.

“We’re really happy to see the project wrap up. The facade improvements are awesome for the village it’s located right across from a really busy intersection and it’s really a billboard for the Villages’ historic downtown,” says Woodburn.

In addition to the new commercial spaces, there are also 10 residential spaces on the 2nd and 3rd floors.

This project was developed under the Empire State Development Restore New York Round V and Downtown Revitalization Initiative programs.