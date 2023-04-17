CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland woman has been accused of stealing money from the woman who employed her.

Junaidah Sweeney worked for a woman as a cleaner and helper at a home on East Avenue in the City of Cortland.

According to police, Sweeney was stealing checks from her employer’s check book, forging them, and cashing them.

The woman eventually discovered that Sweeney had stolen over $4,000.

Sweeney was arrested and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

She was arraigned in Cortland City Court and released.