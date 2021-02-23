Magic comes to Broome County with “HappYness Festival” in March

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Fairy Command is busy at work preparing a month-long collaborative celebration of “Happiitude.”

The “HappYNess Festival” is a series of 9 mostly virtual and mostly free events scheduled for next month in an effort to lift people’s spirits in the midst of a pandemic.

Scheduled to coincide with World Happiness Week March 18th through the 24th, the festival includes such virtual events as Magical Story Time with Bright Hawk, Live Music with Miss Cantaloupe, Fairy Wisdom Oracle Readings and a Magical Craft Night with live online tutorial.

The event begins with a series of HappYNess Houses in which people have decorated their homes in a colorful and whimsical manner.

Chief Imagination Officer Traci Pena says it’s all an effort to promote peace, joy and mirth in challenging times.

“I think we have to search out, especially in these times, little things, simple things that make us happy. I have a sign with me today that says ‘Slow Down, Happiness is Trying To Find You,'” says Pena.

There will be some in-person events, including Fairy Hair Sparkle at the Bundy Museum and a HappYNess Paint and Sip at Uncorked Creations.

Plus, as a fundraiser, a $20 lottery calendar is being sold with 31 chances to win prizes valued at more than a thousand dollars.

For a complete listing of events, their times and whether there are fees or suggested donations, look up Magic Come To Broome County on Facebook.