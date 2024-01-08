BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH)- Magic City Productions presents Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance, 25 years of Standing Ovations at the Broome County Forum Theatre on March 3, 2024 at 7:30PM.

For a quarter of a century, Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance has been dazzling audiences across the globe with its unique combination of high-energy Irish dancing, original music,

storytelling, and sensuality.

Since its premiere 25 years ago, it has become one the most successful touring productions in entertainment history, having been seen by over 60 million people. The show will go to the next level in 2024 for its 25th-anniversary tour. Fans can expect new staging, new costumes, and choreography, plus cutting-edge technology, special effects, and remarkable lighting.

Michael Flatley once said, “Everyone in the world will tell you, ‘No, it can’t be done.’ Every

time I hear that, I know I’m close to success.” This philosophy was a main driving factor in the

journey to Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance, which Flatley began developing in 1995 following his departure from Riverdance.

As the 25th anniversary of Lord of the Dance approaches, Flatley is hard at work preparing a

celebration worthy of one of the world’s great entertainment experiences.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12, 2024 at 10AM on Ticketmaster.com and at the Mirabito Box Office located at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Visit broomearenaforum.com for more information.