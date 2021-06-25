Maggie Memorial golf tournament returns to the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a one year hiatus, the Annual Maggie Memorial Charity Golf Tournament is back.

Friday was the 16th Annual Maggie Memorial Tournament where all proceeds benefit the Children’s Home, held at Traditions at the Glen.

The event is hosted by NFL veteran, Isaiah Kacyvenski and his family and is in honor of their mother, Margaret who lived at the home for over 10 years of her childhood.

Kacyvenski says that he’s glad he is able to do something to honor the amazing woman his mother was and he can’t believe it’s the 16th annual.

“The constant for us every single year has been the community in this area. I can’t say enough, coming back here every single year how amazing they are,” says Kacyvenski.

The event did sell out this year and even former athletes made an appearance.

The tournament began at 10 am and following that was a live auction, dinner, and a hole-in-one contest.

The event also featured items donated by the celebrity guests like autographed memorabilia, gift certificates and more.