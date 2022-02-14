CHENANGO FORKS, NY – A local tasting room partnered with a local honey farm to celebrate Valentine’s and Galentine’s weekend.

Starting yesterday, couples were invited out to Madrona Tasting Room for a weekend special.

$60 for two got you a pastry board, selection of any two drink special, bottle of sparking Vignoles C-O-2, choice of a 8 ounce honey and two entries into a Kutiks Everything Bees raffle bucket.

The pastry board and drink specials included honeys from Kutiks as well.

Site Manager for Madrona Tasting Room, Amanda Janicki says supporting local businesses and helping them grow is what they love to do.

“Kutiks Honey Farm actually reached out to us, they are regular customers of ours and we absolutely love working with them. So, when they approached us for doing a Valentines Day Special we said absolutely and we are actually going to be carrying their products in our inventory moving forward as well,” says Janicki.



Janicki adds that this summer Madrona is expanding on its tour concept.

Companies from all over NYS will be on site offering complementary tasting’s and then customers get to chose what they’d like to see on the menu.

For hours of operation or more information go to MadronaNY.com.