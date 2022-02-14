VESTAL, NY – A new business designed to treat breast cancer survivors just opened up in Vestal.

Madeline Rose Mastectomy opened its doors on January 18th at 100 Rano Boulevard.

There has not been a local store that provides mastectomy bras and breast prosthetics to women since 2018.

Owner, Jamie Walck, saw a need for it and knew how important it was to open Madeline Rose Mastectomy, so women no longer had to travel at least an hour.

It offers mastectomy bras and prosthetic breast forms.

Walck says she really just wants to be an advocate for these survivors.

“That’s really where I see myself too, not just providing this, obviously I want to do that. Beyond that, I want to be a support person or a voice in the community for this type of service and just for women who are breast cancer survivors,” says Walck.

Her goal is to help women be confident again, and she says so far the response has been great.

Madeline Rose Mastectomy is open Tuesday through Saturday.

10 to 4:30 Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 to 6 on Thursday and 10 to 2 on Saturday.

To learn more visit MadelineRoseMastectomy.com.