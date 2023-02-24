BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – MacArthur Elementary School is currently on lockout due to an alleged outside threat.

The Binghamton City School District released the following statement this morning:

“MacArthur Elementary school activated a lockdown this morning as police investigated a report they received of a possible pipe bomb and threat to the school. A lockdown involves all staff and students remaining in their classrooms. The lockdown has since been converted to a lockout. Binghamton police are on scene investigating, and students and staff are safe inside the building. We will continue to keep you informed and notify you when the lockout has been lifted.”

This is a developing story.