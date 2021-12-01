Mac and Cheese fest returns for 2021

BINGHAMTON, NY – A contest to see who creates the best version of America’s favorite comfort food is returning in person early next year.

The 7th annual Mac and Cheese Fest will be held on February 10th at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton.

The fundraiser for the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra pits 15 local eateries against each other.

A panel of judges, including myself, will determine Best Mac and Cheese as well as other awards.

And the event will be hosted by Chelsea Cheddar, the Mayor of Mac and Cheese.

Last year, the fundraiser was held as a drive through event due to the pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now at BinghamtonPhilharmonic.org.