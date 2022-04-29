BINGHAMTON, NY – Mabel D. Orr’s annual “Fill a Bag” sale for charity is happening tomorrow outside the store.

Owner Heidi Weeks says each year she likes to pick a local charity to donate the proceeds of this event to.

This year, all proceeds will go the First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church.

Weeks adds that if anyone even wants to donate children’s clothes they don’t need anymore, she will make sure it gets to the church as well.

Young Adults Pastor with the First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church says he is humbled with all the support he and his family and friends have gotten.

“To us, it’s amazing just how when there is a need you really see the good in people, the god invested good in people just come out and flourish and we’ve seen that exactly happen at this time,” he said.

The event is taking place tomorrow from 10 to 2, or until everything is gone.

Weeks adds that 3 different size bags, small medium and large will be provided and available to purchase.

This event is also a cash only event.