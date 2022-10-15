ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Maine-Endwell High School will celebrate the class of 2020 as they unveil a mosaic display before their homecoming football game against Cornwall.

The High School will hold a ribbon cutting event for a brand new ‘Spartan Strong’ sign that will hang on the school building near the front entrance.

The mosaic was the brain child of Maine-Endwell PTA member Jenniffer Wheeler, whose daughter, Abbie, was a part of the 2020 graduating class. Wheeler worked with silver graphics to assure that the tile designs will be weather resistant for years to come.

The sign started as an idea to unite the class of 2020 during the time of COVID and so many unknowns around graduation time, said Kim Hayden, a Maine-Endwell community member

Several 2022 graduates worked together during that school year to create bits and pieces of of the new mosaic. If you look closely, you can see inspirational quotes, high school memories, and hopes for the future as the sign is made up of several personal tiles.

The class of 2020 is welcome to come back today and join in on the celebration.

Class advisor Mary Castaldo will speak at the ceremony.

The unveiling will take place at 1 p.m.

You can check out photos from the process below.