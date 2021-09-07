M-E teachers receive diversity training

ENDWELL, NY – Some Maine-Endwell school employees prepared for the new school year with a discussion about respecting other cultures today.

D5 Consulting Group brought its culture, diversity and inclusion training to the district.

D5 co-owner and lead trainer Sammy Davis has a background in policing and has served as the director of the Broome County Law Enforcement Academy for many years.

Davis says he has had a passion for instruction since he was in college and seeks to create a safe space where participants are comfortable sharing their feelings and experiences.

“I don’t try to force people to learn or to accept 100% what I’m saying. But to get them to open up their minds to think of how others may feel and when they hear or say certain comments, or when people have been in different situations,” says Davis.

Davis and his wife Amira also offer classes in communication, leadership, implicit bias and active shooter drills.

Davis says their trainings include activities to engage the participants.

For more information, go to D5ConsultingGroupLLC.com.