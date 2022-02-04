ENDWELL, NY – A sophomore at Maine-Endwell High School has the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall this weekend.

Kailey Labrecque has studied music for 9 years now, playing both the piccolo and flute.

Labrecque originally auditioned for the Honors Performance Series in 2019, but due to the pandemic its been delayed 3 times.

She will join performers from 47 states to learn from world-renowned conductors.

Labrecque says she’s excited to finally be going and meet the other finalists.

“I think my favorite part is being able to share the experience of playing with other people in a group it’s very exhilarating,” says Labrecque.

She adds that she was surprised when she found out she was selected but that this will be an experience of a life time.

2 performances will take place this Saturday and Sunday at Carnegie Hall.

Labrecque mentions that she doesn’t know what she wants to do in the future just yet, but she’s certain she will continue to play music