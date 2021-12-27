ENDWELL, NY – In an effort to make sure the youth continue to get vaccinated, Maine-Endwell Central School District is hosting vaccination clinics this week.

Starting tomorrow, the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to ages five through eleven and twelve and older.

The first clinic will be held tomorrow at Maine Memorial from four to six, with the second dose being on January 18th.

From four to six on the 29th, the second clinic will be held at Homer Brink.

The second dose for that clinic will be on January 19th.

Registration for either day can be found at http://ME.STIER.org.

ID is required.