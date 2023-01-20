BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Fans are mourning the closure of a 45 year-old spiedie institution as Lupo’s S&S Char Pit has closed for good.

Co-Owner Steve Lupo tells NewsChannel 34 that the decision was made yesterday not to re-open the eatery which had announced a temporary closure on Sunday.

Lupo says he plans to devote all of his time to assisting his brother Sam and nephew Elliott with running the successful wholesale business making marinated spiedies, marinated chicken breasts, spiedie sauce and more.

The Char Pit opened on West State Street in Binghamton in 1978 in what had been a Dairy Queen.

S and S stood for Sam and Sons, meaning Steve, Sam and their father Sam.

The restaurant is famous for its spiedies, cooked and raw, including chicken, pork and lamb, plus a variety of traditional deli and grill sandwiches.

Steve Lupo says that ever since the closure was announced, he’s been flooded with support from fellow businesses, customers and past employees.

“A couple of customers out of town, their mom and dad met here when they were working. They got married and they want to come back before the building is gone and take some pictures. So, you’re getting it from the business community, who gets it, and you’re getting it from the customers. The reason we stayed open as long as we did was because of the customers and employees. I know there’s a gap that needs to be filled.”

Lupo says the business took a big hit during the pandemic and that difficulty finding employees, inflation and hikes in the minimum wage only added to the challenge.

He says Lupo’s will continue to make and sell spiedies in local stores and will remain active at Rumble Ponies games, Spiedie Fest and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.