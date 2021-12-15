BINGHAMTON, NY – The music and announcements at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena are about to get louder and crisper thanks to some state funding.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo held a news conference today to discuss a 375 thousand dollar grant she secured to upgrade the Arena’s sound system.

The old system was a hodge podge of equipment, much of it 20 years old including some speakers that weren’t even designed for use in a large scale building.

The result was often distorted or crackling music with dead spots in some corners of the facility.

Arena Manager Chris Marion says the new system, which was installed earlier this year, has made a huge difference.

“Having this type of capital funding to improve the system like this allowed us to build the actual system from the ground up, put everything together in one room, put new power supplies to it, ran all new wires and design a system specific for this building. And then we were able to tie it into our video board,” says Marion.

Marion says most touring musical acts bring in their own sound systems.

So, the upgrades will mostly benefit the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, high school sports tournaments, graduations and help to attract more of those events to the Arena.